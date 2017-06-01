× Payless store closures include several St. Louis area locations

ST. LOUIS — Payless Shoe Source is announcing a second round of store closures. The retailer filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April and is still organizing its finances. The new round of closures bring the total number of locations being shuttered, to about 800.

Among the stores slated to close, or that have already closed, are the Arnold location at Water Tower Place, the locations at the Chesterfield and Galleria Malls and the locations at Kirkwood Commons and Maplewood Commons.