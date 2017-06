Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - Please help find this thief. Police believe that this man is responsible for a series of thefts in the Heritage Landing and Fox Ridge subdivisions. They say he has stolen prescription medication, cash, credit cards, power tools and more.

Surveillance video caught him stealing something out of an open garage at a home in the 400 block of Saratoga on Friday.  Contact the St. Charles Police Department if you have any information.