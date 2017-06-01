Rolling gun battle ends with crash at Clayton and Skinker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A rolling gun battle that started in Wellston at around 3am ended with a crash near the intersection of Clayton and Skinker Thursday morning. People in two cars were shooting at each other. Police were chasing the vehicles.

One of the vehicles sped away during the gun battle. The other car was chased by police and crashed into three other cars near the intersection of Clayton and Skinker. The condition of the person who caused the wreck is minor and they were placed under arrest. Others injured in the crash were taken away by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police found a gun in the suspect's car that crashed. They still don't know why the suspects were shooting at each other.