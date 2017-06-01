Search resumes for teen in river near House Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSE SPRINGS, MO - Crews are heading out to the Big River Thursday morning. They are desperately searching for a teen boy who went missing in the water Wednesday afternoon. The teen was swimming with friends when he was pulled under.

The search efforts continue with advanced equipment and divers. A 14-year-old boy, known to his friends as "D-Mack" was pulled under the water and never resurfaced.

Three teen boys, D-mack, Austin and Logan attempted to swim across the Big River to some rocks. Austin and Logan were trying to teach D-Mack how to swim and work with the current. They both say that he wasn't a strong swimmer.

About three-quarters of the way across the river, D-Mack got tired and tried to rest by swimming on his back. The other two boys made it to the rocks, but noticed their friend was getting pushed further into the current.

Austin swam back into the water and grabbed a hold of his friend. Logan tried to reach out for them but the current proved to be too strong. The boys hit a rock and were pulled under.

"The look on his face. He was so scared. I never saw it before in my life. It looked like he knew he was going to die or something. He was so scared," said Austin Dixon.

The friends say they are devastated they couldn't do more to help. Authorities say there is a cave under the water near where the teen went missing. Search crews were out in boats dragging lines near the entrance to the cave in an attempt to find the teen.

Rescuers say the recent floods have also changed the way this river is flowing.