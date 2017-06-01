Song of the Day – WWE Money in the Bank!

WWE Money in the Bank is coming to St. Louis for the first time ever on Sunday, June 18th at Scottrade Center!

Don’t miss all your favorite superstars and exciting match ups including the WWE Championship Match with Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal or the Money in the Bank Ladder Match with AJ Styles vs. Dolph Zigger vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, June 1st. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER BELOW!