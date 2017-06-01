× Southern Illinois University Carbondale cuts nearly 80 jobs

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials say nearly 80 employees are losing their jobs and dozens more could be affected as the school struggles financially due to the ongoing state budget impasse.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell wrote a letter to the campus community Wednesday saying that officials have been trying to identify $19 million in permanent reductions since March.

He says they’ve also been trying to account for the first of 10 annual payments to reimburse funds spent this year that the university didn’t receive because of the impasse.

Colwell says the campus expects to give over 50 civil service employees layoff notices. Two non-tenure-track faculty members have received layoff notices, and nearly 25 more were informed their contracts wouldn’t be renewed.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com