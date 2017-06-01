St. Jude Dream Home going up in Cottleville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Work on this year's 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is moving right along. Everyone who donated and contributed to the building of the home will sign the floors, sending their love and well wishes to the future winner.

This year's home is in the Ashford Knoll subdivision in Cottleville. It has 12-ft ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, luxury master bath, fully finished lower level, a basketball court, a media room with a secret door and staircase, and a 5-car garage. Payne Family Homes is the dream builder.

Tickets go on sale later this month. A live drawing on FOX 2 will be on September 7th.