St. Jude Dream Home nearly completed

COTTLEVILLE, MO (KTVI) – With the dot of an 'i' and the cross of a 't' a group of do-gooders left its mark Thursday morning in Cottleville, Missouri.

“Today is Floor Signing Day and it indicates that the house is almost done. There’s only one more floor that has to be put down,” said Kaelin Seymour, St. Jude Hospital spokeswoman. “So everyone that’s worked on the house and volunteered and sponsored. They come together and put well wishes down for the kids of St. Jude and the eventual owners of the house.”

Penning messages for posterity in cursive and in multiple characters, more than 200 people gathered who all had played a part in helping to make this dream home a reality.

“We supplied the lumber for the home,” said Brian Mundy, president of Hackmann Lumber. “Yeah, it’s one thing to see it on paper or talk about it; but to walk into the doors, it’s pretty neat.”

“The drywall company, the wood company, the carpentry company, the shingle company, the landscape company, there’s so many companies that give so much to make this happen,” said Kelly Taylor, president of Ambassador Floor Company. “This house will raise over one million dollars for St. Jude, not just for the children and families but for research.”

Over the next few weeks the home will be completed and carpet will be put over these messages. Until one day in the distant future, some homeowner will unearth these endearing messages of giving and service.

“Its 5,500-square feet and three levels,” said Cyndie Roche, VP Sales & Marketing Payne Family Homes. “There is a finished basement, a first floor master, and three bedrooms with full baths. Five full baths and two half baths. Don’t forget the basketball court.”

Fox 2 KTVI is a sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tickets go on sale June 14.