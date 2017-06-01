× Teen killed, sister seriously injured in ATV crash

CARLINVILLE, IL (KTVI) – A 15-year-old boy was killed and his 12-year-old sister injured when the all terrain vehicle they were riding crashed, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an ATV accident Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. on Kelly Road in Shipman, Illinois. First responders found Adam Heyen and his sister ejected from the ATV. Investigators said it appears Heyen lost control of the ATV and crashed.

Neither Adam nor his sister was wearing helmets or seat belts at the time of the accident, authorities said.

Heyen’s sister was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital, where she remains listed in serious but stable condition.

Administrators at Southwestern High School, where Heyen attended school, spoke highly of him and said he well-liked by teachers and students.