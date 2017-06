× Teenager gunned down in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north city.

The shooting occurred before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hodiamont Avenue.

Police said the victim was dead at the scene.