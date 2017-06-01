Toddler hit by car remains in hospital, good Samaritan speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Two-year-old Taraji ‘Cookie’ Powell remains in a local hospital. Doctors are treating the girl for head trauma after a car hit her Wednesday night at the corner of Penrose and Clarence Avenue in north St. Louis.

According to Cookie’s grandmother, Cheryl Smith, the girl went airborne and hit the ground hard.

“To see her go up on the air like that, if you didn't know any better, you'd think it was a rag doll,” Smith said.

St. Louis police issued the 27-year-old driver of the Ford Fusion with four traffic citations. He stayed on the scene of the accident and cooperated with police.

A stranger who happened to be passing through the area heard the crash and stopped to help. Ashley Battle immediately performed CPR on Cookie. Battle, a nurse, was able to get her breathing again by the time an ambulance arrived.

“She started breathing her eyes opened up and she gained consciousness and the ambulance came and took her away,” Battle said. “I'm glad that I was there to help her, I was nervous myself but I knew that it was something that had to be done and I would want someone to do that for my child.”

The family said they want to work with city leaders to look at possibly adding speed bumps in the area to slow drivers down.