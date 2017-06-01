Wainwright homers, leads Cardinals over Dodgers 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Adam Wainwright hit a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy and pitched six innings of four-hit ball, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Thursday for a four-game split.

Wainwright (6-3) struck out six and walked two, pitching out of two-on, one-out jams in the fourth and fifth, and extending his scoreless streak to 16 1/3 innings. Matt Bowman, Trevor Rosenthal and Seung Hwan Oh pitched an inning each to complete a five-hiter. Oh threw a one-hit ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.

Wainwright followed Paul Dejong’s second-inning single with a drive over the left-field bullpen for his 10th career homer. Wainwright has six hits and seven RBIs this season.

McCarthy (5-2) gave up seven hits in four innings, struck out six and walked one.

By JOE HARRIS, Associated Press