× $500K in jewelry stolen from artisan at Illinois arts show

ST. CHARLES, Ill. – A search is on for $500,000 in jewelry stolen from a traveling artisan attending a suburban Chicago arts show.

The Arlington Heights Daily Herald cites police in St. Charles as saying the stolen jewelry included gold and silver, as well as rubies and emeralds.

Gopal Kapoor says he’s made jewelry for over 30 years. The Greenville, North Carolina, man usually camps in his van during warmer months as he participates in shows. He’d been at the St. Charles Fine Arts Show when someone burglarized the van after he went out for dinner Saturday.

Kapoor says all the jewelry with him was stolen and that they weren’t insured. He said he cried after the theft.

He says thieves sometimes scout shows for targets and he believes he was targeted. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gopal Kapoor.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com