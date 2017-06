Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS —Friday is meteorologist Anne Elise Parks last day at FOX 2. She is leaving the station for another job in television.

Parks has been a staple of morning news in St. Louis over the past three years. She also anchored our weekend newscasts.

She came to FOX 2 from Terre Haute, Indiana where she served as a meteorologist for WTWO/WAWV News. Anne Elise Parks is a native of New Albany, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University.

The staff at FOX 2 has been saying goodbye online over the past week. Here are a few of their tweets:

More than well! This city will always have my heart. Thank you! https://t.co/5HU5bKa170 — Anne Elise Parks (@anneeliseparks) June 2, 2017

It's been a true JOY to sit beside @JeffBernthal on the weekend morning news desk. There is no kinder soul in this business. pic.twitter.com/nwgBl1Cs8X — Anne Elise Parks (@anneeliseparks) May 28, 2017

My last pic w one of my favorite tv friends @anneeliseparks is leaving for a new job in another city 🤗I'm sad but happy for her too pic.twitter.com/vvli3aGZU3 — Shawndrea Thomas (@ShawndreaThomas) June 1, 2017

🎶...You've got a friend in me. 🎶

One last show on @FOX2now with @anneeliseparks. What a ride it has been. ❤️👯 Tune in Friday AM. pic.twitter.com/dEOXOfuzwv — Lisa Hart (@LisaGHart) June 2, 2017

@fox2now #FOX2NM Can't believe it's been 3 years since we 1st stepped out on the Mega Map together! Will miss U my friend! @anneeliseparks pic.twitter.com/8TuWttcuaY — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) June 2, 2017

It's @anneeliseparks last day at @FOX2now and we're not happy about it. Gonna miss ya like crazy! 😢 We wish you all the best!!! pic.twitter.com/dxA6Ulx5cm — Kevin Steincross (@KevinStx) June 2, 2017

Celebrating Anne Elise Parks' last day! Randi Naughton got her good luck cookies and donuts! pic.twitter.com/xAIis42kdb — Stephanie Knight (@editorgirl_2001) June 2, 2017