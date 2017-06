Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS —It's time to let the good times roll this weekend at Ballpark Village. The big "Crawfish Fest" is Saturday from 5-9pm.

Crawfish Fest

Saturday, June 3rd from 5PM - 9PM

Budweiser Brew House Outdoor Beer Garden

601 Clark street St. Louis, MO 63102

Tickets are $30 - $60 and can be found at TicketFly.com