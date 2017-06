× Credit card skimmer found on Ellisville gas pump

ELLISVILLE, MO – A skimming device was discovered at the Petromart at 15670 Manchester road in Ellisville. It was located at pump number 8.

Ellisville police say they don’t know how long the device has been there. If you’ve filled up your gas tank at this Petromart location then officers advise you to contact your credit card company and have an alert placed on your account.