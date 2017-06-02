× Cubs stop 6-game slide with 3-2 win over Cardinals

CHICAGO (AP) – Jason Heyward hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Heyward also had an RBI double in the sixth and Kris Bryant homered as the Cubs washed away some of the sting from a winless road trip against the Dodgers and Padres. Anthony Rizzo reached four times and scored two runs a day after he got engaged.

Rizzo led off the eighth with a double over the head of rookie left fielder Magneuris Sierra. He moved up n Ben Zobrist’s grounder to third and scampered home when Heyward hit a fly ball to center against Trevor Rosenthal (1-2).

Pedro Strop (1-2) struck out Yadier Molina with the bases loaded for the final out of the Cardinals eighth, and Wade Davis finished for his 11th save.

Dexter Fowler homered for St. Louis in his first game at Wrigley Field since he signed with the Cardinals in the offseason. Sierra had an RBI single, and Lance Lynn pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball.

Fowler received his World Series ring during a pregame ceremony, drawing loud cheers from the crowd of 41,051 on a picturesque day at the iconic neighborhood ballpark.

By JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer