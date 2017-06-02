Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND… JUNE 3-4, 2017:

Not a lot of change in the slow motion pattern…with a warm front trying to move from south to north…a real struggle…almost washing out with little if an support…a little more of an early summer feel…nothing more than a spot thunderstorm…pretty tough to find…a typical June summer pattern…lets watch the sky…but lots of dry time. Next week…temperatures drop back a good 8 to 10 degrees as does the humidity…pleasant a dry for Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday