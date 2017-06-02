× Endangered persons advisory issued for missing elderly couple

EFFINGHAM, IL – An endangered persons advisory has been issued for an elderly couple. The Effingham Police Department says that Margaret Quick, 84, and Charles Stone, 89, were last seen driving southbound on I-55 at exit 52 at around 9pm Thursday. Police say they left the Villas of Hollybrook to attend an event in Effingham Thursday night but never arrived.

Quick is described as a white female, 5’4”, with blue eyes and gray hair. Stone is a white male, 6’0”, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was driving a Silver Lincoln Continental with a cloth top, with Missouri handicapped license plate CA89A.

Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of either of these individuals is asked to immediately call the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0774.