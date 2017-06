Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The first-ever Girl Scout cookie booth "pop up" is taking place at Schnucks locations throughout eastern Missouri. You'll be able to buy the cookies, for the first time, out of season. Some of the most popular varieties will be available including Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs. This year is the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

First-ever Girl Scout Cookie Booth Pop Up

Saturday, June 3 from 8-4pm

10am-4pm