Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Are there certain people in your life who are more difficult to speak to? They might get upset or angry at the smallest of triggers. Do you find yourself avoiding them altogether? They is a way to approach tricky conversations with sensitive people. Dr. Rachel Glik is a counselor for Soul Searchers with some advice.

Dr. Glik advises:

Explore your own fears

Don`t take it personally

Seek to understand, not judge

Avoid avoiding

Speak in a language the other hears best

Do your best, then let go

Teach people how to speak to you

More information: www.drrachelglik.com