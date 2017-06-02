MONROE COUNTY, IL – FOX 2 fans Mark Nappier and Griffin Seidler caught an 80lb Flathead catfish on a jug-line in Monroe County, IL. This was 1.4 pounds shy of the Illinois state record.
Near record catfish caught in Monroe County, IL
