Nursing home worker accused of raping resident with dementia

FARMINGTON, Mo. – An eastern Missouri nursing home worker faces charges for allegedly raping a resident who has dementia.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that 44-year-old James Royce Weber of Bonne Terre is jailed on $150,000 bond. A message left Friday with Weber’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Farmington police were called to Presbyterian Manor last month after concerns were raised by a visitor. Police say that after Weber left the room of the 74-year-old resident, a supervisor went into the room and found her partially unclothed.

The woman told authorities she had intercourse with Weber. Police say Weber admitted to having sex with the resident on two occasions about three weeks apart.

___

Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com