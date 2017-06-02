Police identify suspect in Wildwood manhunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO (KTVI) - Authorities have identified the target of manhunt in the Wildwood area involving a child sexual assault suspect from Callaway County.

According to Lt. Curtis Hall, a spokesman for the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, deputies located and began pursuing a vehicle driven Raymond Ryan.

Ryan, 37, refused to pull over and led a police pursuit across the rural roadways in eastern Calloway County. During the pursuit, Ryan stopped to let a juvenile out of his vehicle. Ryan then sped off. The child was taken into protective custody and deemed safe, Lt. Hall said.

Authorities learned three children were in the vehicle with Ryan. The chase continued to Highway 94, moving through Montgomery and Gasconade counties. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Franklin County sheriff's deputies got involved in the pursuit, which led into St. Louis County.

The chase ended at Missouri Highway 100 and Hencken Road. Ryan left his car and ran off on foot. The three children in the vehicle were safely recovered.

A subsequent search of the area by law enforcement and K9 officers did not result in an arrest, Hall said. Ryan remains at-large.

Late Friday night, Callaway County prosecutors issued a felony warrant for Ryan's arrest on charges of resisting arrest, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and miscellaneous traffic charges. Additional charges could be filed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Children's Division, and several other sheriff's offices and local police departments are assisting in the investigation.