ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for the gunman in another deadly shooting. It happened late Thursday night just north of downtown St. Louis.

Police found the victim just after 11:30pm on Cochran Place near north 16th street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's brother and mother are trying to deal with their sudden loss.

"I just want to know what happened to my brother," said the murder victim's younger brother Terrence Tucker.

Police have yet to release a motive for the murder.