“Sex” sign on water tower result of unfinished business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX, WI - A water tower in Sussex, Wisconsin is turning a lot of heads. It has the word "sex" painted on it. Contractor Jesse Sheets says they were painting over the name Sussex and had to stop after the first three letters were covered. He says most residents seem to be getting a kick out of it.

"We kind of like the honks when they go by and a little bit of the road traffic," said Jesse Sheets. "When do you ever get a chance to paint sex on a water tower."

Sheets says the "sex" sign will be painted over soon. They still have to paint the other side of the tower and he can't guarantee it won't happen again.