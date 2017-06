Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The Scripps National Spelling Bee has a new winner this morning. But it's not a young student from Chesterfield.

Alice Liu, 10, made it to the top 15. She was the youngest competitor in the finals. The Wild Horse Elementary School" student was tripped up by the word "galanas".

After a marathon spell-off Ananya Vinay, 12, of Fresno, California was crowned the winner. She received a $40,000 cash prize, a $2,500 savings bond and a large trophy.