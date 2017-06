× Standoff with police ends peacefully in Bellfountaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS — A nearly six-hour standoff in Bellfountaine Neighbors ends peacefully early Friday morning. It started just after 9:30pm Thursday at a home on Donnell Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene after receiving a call for shots fired. The incident evolved into a standoff with tactical officers.

the man inside surrendered peacefully just after three this morning. No one was injured.