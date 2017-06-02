× State police chase child sexual assault suspect into Wildwood

WILDWOOD, MO (KTVI) – A police chase that began in Franklin County ended in Wildwood late Friday afternoon.

According to Cpl. Juston Wheetley, Missouri State Highway Patrol, authorities began pursuing the driver, who was wanted out of Callaway County on charges of sexual assault of a minor. Authorities learned three children were in the vehicle with the driver.

The chase ended at Missouri Highway 100 and Hencken Road. The children were safely recovered.

The driver took off on foot and has not been located.