Where you can get a FREE doughnut on ‘National Donut Day’

ST. LOUIS — Friday is all about the iconic treat - whether you like to enjoy your doughnut frosted, powdered, or glazed. It is believed that doughnuts have been tantalizing American tastebuds since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century. Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough, hence the name! Fast forward to the 21st century and doughnuts have become a snacking staple and have bolstered billions in sugary sales.

Here are a few of the places offering FREE donuts today:

Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut at participating stores all day long (or while supplies last) on June 2.

Tim Hortons: Get a free doughnut with the purchase of coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Grab a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day on June 2.

Cumberland Farms: Customers can score a free doughnut with the purchase of any drink between 5 a.m.- 10 a.m. — but only at the chain’s newly remodeled locations.

Entenmann's: Entenmamann's is running a National Donut Day sweepstakes from May 17 through July 15 with multiple ways to win.

Duck Donuts: Get one free, made-to-order doughnut of your choice with any purchase.

Harris Teeter: A six-count box of glazed doughnuts will be on sale for $1.97 (regular price is $3.49) — but there’s a limit of two.

Giant: Buy a half-dozen doughnuts, get a half-dozen free. The supermarket chain runs this promotion every Friday.

LaMar’s Donuts: Show this “Golden Ticket” for a free doughnut on June 2 — no purchase required.

Honey Dew Donuts: Customers who purchase any medium drink or larger will receive a free Coco Loco Donut on National Donut Day.