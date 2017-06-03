Double shooting leaves one man dead in Washington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, IL (KTVI) - Illinois State Police is investigating a double shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead and another man injured. It happened Saturday afternoon near 51st and Rosemont Washington Park.

According to officials the two men were shot while in a vehicle. No one is in custody and police have not yet identified any suspects.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until his family can be notified. At last check with officials, the second man was in surgery at a St. Louis hospital.