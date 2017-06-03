Extended Friday hours mean more fun at Grant’s Farm this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Summer time is here and that means many families will be making a trip to visit Grant’s Farm . Everyone loves the tram ride, goat feeding, carousel rides, and more. Something new in 2017, Grant’s Farm will now be open late every Friday from May 26 through August 25. The evening fun will include live bands and food trucks, with many other Grant's Farm favorites open as well.

Admission to Grant's Farm, tram rides and all shows are complimentary. A few attractions require a small fee. Parking is $12 per car and $30 per bus. A Season Parking Pass can be purchased for $40.00.

38.553208 -90.358122