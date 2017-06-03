Family speaks out over senseless murder of a mother of 2amily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A family continues to grieve, as they are speaking out for the first time.

It comes on the heels after a pair of murders in St. Louis that left a mother of two and a man dead.

Another man was critically wounded that happen just minutes apart in last week.

The family is trying to raise funds to bury their love one. ”I miss hearing her voice, seeing her face, I think about her every day," said Tracy Jones.

The family of 29-year-old Keiva Jones, a mother of two, tried hard to hold back their tears after prosecutors filed murder charges against Casey Lowrey in the double shooting that left Jones and her boyfriend dead. The shooting happened in alley in the Baden Neighborhood last week.

The male victim called for service on a burned out street light in an alley to be replaced. Lowery allegedly shot him while he was talking with a utility worker. Jones was shot and killed a short time later.

Police say Lowery fled the scene in a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado; grey/blue in color, with Missouri license plates 3FT420.

The second shooting happened at the Conoco Gas Station in the 3600 block of Dunn Road. Authorities say Lowery opened fire at victims while they were in the parking lot. Both Lowery and the victim, 28-year-old Andre Jones of Dellwood, drove away from the scene.

Jones went to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say Lowery was arrested later that night about three hundred miles away in Tennessee when he was spotted walking naked down a road. “I’m blessed they got him, now we can be at peace," said Danielle Jones.

Police say at this point, Lowrey has not offered any explanations as to why he pulled the trigger and his bizarre behavior.

Jones' family is having a hard time trying to raise funds to bury Kevia and have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

"Its heart breaking, it’s hurting it’s too much to handle and now we have to bury my sister and try and come up on the money. We never knew this would happen. She too young it wasn't supposed to be," said the victim’s sister.