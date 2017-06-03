Gearing up for The Grand Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Looking for a surprising afternoon out with your family? Then check out The Grand Market: Fashion, Flowers + Folk happening at .ZACK on Locust in Midtown St. Louis on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Attendees can shop local fashion trucks and artisanal vendors while enjoying the sounds of local favorite folk bands.

Wait, what about the flowers? Snapdragon Studio STL will help you create your own arrangement from various flower bars, including a succulent booth, bouquet bar, flower demo table, photo opportunity and more. Bring your kids--we'll have plenty of fun for your little ones!

The Village Anthology is a Fashion Sponsor of the Grand Market. Purchases at The Village Anthology benefit efforts at combating the stigma around mental illness.

Thank you @fox2now for welcoming us to St. Louis!! #behindthescenes with Jeff and Founder, Sydney, sharing a few of our favorite things and discussing mindfulness, design and mental health!! A post shared by The Village Anthology (@thevillage_anthology) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

38.636516 -90.226299