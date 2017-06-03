Suspect in Wildwood manhunt arrested Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO – St. Louis County Police confirm that they have a child sexual assault suspect from Callaway County in custody. Raymond Ryan, who is wanted on charges of resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, and various traffic charges, fled from police late Friday and remained at large overnight.

Ryan, who is from Fulton, MO, was arrested Saturday morning at Manchester Road and Glencoe in west St. Louis County after a short foot pursuit. Someone spotted him walking along the road and called police.

On Friday, Callaway County Sheriff's Office Deputies located and began pursuing a vehicle driven Raymond Ryan. Ryan, 37, refused to pull over and led a police pursuit across the rural roadways in eastern Calloway County. During the pursuit, Ryan stopped to let a juvenile out of his vehicle. Ryan then sped off. The child was taken into protective custody.

Authorities learned three children were in the vehicle with Ryan. The chase continued to Highway 94, moving through Montgomery and Gasconade counties. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Franklin County sheriff's deputies got involved in the pursuit, which led into St. Louis County.

The chase ended at Missouri Highway 100 and Hencken Road. Ryan left his car and ran off on foot. The three children in the vehicle were safely recovered.

Late Friday night, Callaway County prosecutors issued a felony warrant for Ryan's arrest on charges of resisting arrest, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and miscellaneous traffic charges. Additional charges could be filed.

