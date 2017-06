Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Low back pain can not only slow down your workouts, but also your life. The low back supports the weight of the upper body and provides mobility for everyday motions such as bending and twisting.

Arthur Shivers joins FOX 2 recommends stretching and using a foam roller to deal with the pain. He also shows us some exercises to strengthen the low back.

For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.