Arts Pop: 2017 Summer Reading List

ST. LOUIS, MO - Summer often means a little downtime for folks and that may allow them to pick up a new book on the porch, by the poolside, or on the airplane. St. Louis Post-Dispatch Book Editor Jane Henderson has her list of suggested 2017 titles ready to go.
Some of her top picks:
- "Little Boy Lost," a novel by J.D. Trafford (Aug. 1, Thomas & Mercer). This paperback original, set in St. Louis, features a lawyer, Justin Glass, whose office is serves the less privileged, including a girl who begs him to look into a series of child disappearances.
- “Most Improved Sophomore,” a novel by Kevin Killeen (Tuesday, Blank Slate Press). KMOX Radio's resident novelist offers another of his amusing, real life-informed stories about a Catholic boy and his friends growing up in Webster Groves in the 1970s.
- “Sons and Soldiers” by Bruce Henderson (July 25, William Morrow). The subtitle probably says it all in what is likely to be a stirring story for World War II buffs: "The Untold Story of the Jews Who Escaped the Nazis and Returned With the U.S. Army to Fight Hitler."
- “Woolly” by Ben Mezrich (July 4, Atira). A true story that sounds like “Jurassic Park” come to life involves Harvard researchers trying to resurrect the extinct mammoth while investors plan a Siberian theme park for the woolly creatures.
