Arts Pop: 2017 Summer Reading List

ST. LOUIS, MO - Summer often means a little downtime for folks and that may allow them to pick up a new book on the porch, by the poolside, or on the airplane. St. Louis Post-Dispatch Book Editor Jane Henderson has her list of suggested 2017 titles ready to go.

Some of her top picks:

"Little Boy Lost," a novel by J.D. Trafford (Aug. 1, Thomas & Mercer). This paperback original, set in St. Louis, features a lawyer, Justin Glass, whose office is serves the less privileged, including a girl who begs him to look into a series of child disappearances.

“Most Improved Sophomore,” a novel by Kevin Killeen (Tuesday, Blank Slate Press). KMOX Radio's resident novelist offers another of his amusing, real life-informed stories about a Catholic boy and his friends growing up in Webster Groves in the 1970s.

“Sons and Soldiers” by Bruce Henderson (July 25, William Morrow). The subtitle probably says it all in what is likely to be a stirring story for World War II buffs: "The Untold Story of the Jews Who Escaped the Nazis and Returned With the U.S. Army to Fight Hitler."

“Woolly” by Ben Mezrich (July 4, Atira). A true story that sounds like “Jurassic Park” come to life involves Harvard researchers trying to resurrect the extinct mammoth while investors plan a Siberian theme park for the woolly creatures.

For the rest of the list, check out Sunday's A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.