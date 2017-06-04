CJ’s Journey Washers Tournament to raise funds for children battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - CJ Aubuchon was a normal teen until he broke his humerus in early 2008. Doctors diagnosed CJ with cancer; Osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. CJ passed away in May 2009. His family created CJ's Journey , an organization that provides hope and assistance to children, young adults and their families who are fighting childhood cancer.

CJ’s Journey is hosting its 8th Annual Washers Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Vago Park in Maryland Heights. Tickets are $50 per team of two players and include two games, BBQ, soda, beer and snacks. Non-player admission is $15. Registration begins at Noon and play begins at 1:00pm.

Website: CJ's Journey Washers Tournament