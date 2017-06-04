× Congressman Clay hosts 12th Annual Career Fair Monday

ST. LOUIS – Congressman William Lacy Clay will host his 12th annual “First District Career Fair” Monday. It’ll take place On June 5, 2017 from 9:30am until 2:30pm at Harris-Stowe State University’s Emerson Physical Education and Performing Arts Center.

Some of the employers attending include Boeing, Express Scripts, and World Wide Technology. For those interested in public service, federal organizations like the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, the FAA, and the Social Security Administration will also be there.

Applicants should dress for success and have plenty of resumes ready.

For more information, call (314) 367-1970 or visit www.lacyclay.house.gov