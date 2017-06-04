Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…MONDAY JUNE 5, 2017:

A weak cool front will sink north to south over the bi-state region on this Monday…passing thru STL around mid-day…so still a warm and humid day…but as winds swing to the north in the afternoon there will be a slow drop off in temps and humidity going thru the afternoon…clear skies and very pleasant tonight…and the weather on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be very pretty…sunshine and comfortable…with temps and humidity along with spot summer storms for Friday and over the up-coming weekend.