Former St. Louis Cardinal slugger Albert Pujols reaches 600 home run milestone

ST. LOUIS, MO – Former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols became the ninth player to crack the 600 home run plateau with a blast Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. It was his 9th homer on the season in his 6th year with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Pujols’s 600th came in a big way. He hit a grand slam off Twins starter Ervin Santana in the fourth inning of the June 3, 2017 game to cement history.

Pujols signed with the Angels after the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series. He is the only active player to reach 600. Next up on the list is former Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa (609) and former Philliles/Twins/White Sox and Indians 1B/DH Jim Thome (612). Former Giants and Pirates outfielder Barry Bonds is the all-time career home run leader with 762.

Another offensive milestone that would further cement Pujols as a Baseball Hall of Famer is likely within the next calendar year, as Pujols nears 3,000 career hits. As of this writing, her has 2,875 career hits.

Pujols has four years remaining on his contract with the Angels.

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Pujols in the 13th round of the 1999 draft. He hit 445 of his career home runs in his 11 seasons with St. Louis.