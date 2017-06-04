Former St. Louis Ram builds kids’ skills, self-esteem at football clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - More than 500 kids got the chance to spend their Saturday with former Saint Louis Ram, Isaac Bruce. Bruce hosted a free football clinic at Gateway Stem High School Giving kids the opportunity to work on their football skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork.

The clinic also aims to build self-esteem on and off the field. Each participant received a t-shirt, a day of fun, and a chance to meet and learn from the NFL great.

Isaac Bruce Foundation website: www.isaacbruce.org. To visit the foundation on Facebook, click here.