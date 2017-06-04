Hancock & Kelley: Trump and Twitter, Paris Climate agreement, Jared Kushner, Eric Greitens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m.

The week’s topics include President Trump's use of Twitter and the meaning of "Covfefe," the exit of the United States from the Paris Climate agreement, Presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner now being a focus in the Russia investigation, and Missouri Governor Eric Greitens discussion of campaign donors.