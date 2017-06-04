Owner of London Tea Room calls for unity after terrorist attack in UK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A local business owner is feeling the shock waves from the latest terror attack in England. Alan Richardson is one of the owners of The London Tea Room in south St. Louis. He has two brothers who live in London. Richardson says his family is fine but can only imagine how much heartache is being felt in his hometown.

The London Tea Room recently collected a book of condolences offering support to victims of the attack during a concert in Manchester. That book is in the process of being sent to England just as the latest attack occurred in London.

“You don’t want things like this to happen but when they do sometimes they can bring together a sense of unity,” said Richardson.

He hopes the families of victims living more than 4,000 miles away will gain strength knowing they have support from all over the world.

“We wanted to express our solidarity with those who are going through crisis,” said Richardson.