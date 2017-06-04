Posh Event Cottages brings fancy portable restrooms to your outdoor gathering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Summer time means lot of weddings, family reunions, and other outdoor special events. When you are planning for a large crowd, don’t forget to plan for them to have to go to the bathroom. Hey, we all do it!

Posh Event Cottages is a luxury restroom trailer company specializing in outdoor events. They offer clean and comfortable restroom cottages for weddings, grand openings, back yard parties, or even disaster response efforts.

Each of their cottages, named Rose and Daisy, are air conditioned and heated and feature LED lighting, lockable doors, porcelain flush toilets, solid surface counters, and stainless steel sinks.

Posh Event Cottages offers free delivery and pickup within 60-mile radius of suburban St. Louis Missouri, and services a 200-mile radius.

