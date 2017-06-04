Post Scripts: Governor Eric Greitens and the Forest Park Confederate Monument Debate

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Post Dispatch newspaper national and political editor Christopher Ave and reporter Kevin McDermott wrap-up the week’s biggest stories with FOX 2’s John Brown. This week, they are joined by Vic Faust who sat down with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens to discuss campaign donor disclosures among other topics.