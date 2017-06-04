× U.S. Navy Blue Angels to visit Boeing, meet engineering students Monday

ST. LOUIS – The famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be in town Monday, June 5, 2017, to get a look at where their jets are made. The group will visit Boeing in Saint Louis to meet employees, tour the F/A-18 Super Hornet factory and greet a group of high school students from Boeing’s Engineering Explorer Post program.

The Blue Angels are expected to arrive at Saint Louis Lambert International Airport in their famous Delta Formation prior to their 9:30am meeting.