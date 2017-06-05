× Authorities release names of 2 women, infant dead after fire

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities have released the names of two women and an infant girl found dead following a weekend house fire in northern Illinois.

The Will County coroner’s office says 28-year-old Regina L. Rogers, her 11-month-old daughter Royalityblu Rogers and 29-year-old Jaquetta A. Rogers died following the fire Saturday in Joliet. They were pronounced dead at the scene and autopsies were performed on Sunday.

Cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police and toxicological reports.

Firefighters found the bodies on the second floor of a two-story home after responding about 2 a.m. Saturday to the blaze. The house was engulfed in flames. A man who jumped from the second floor was not hurt. He told firefighters three people were still inside.

The fire is under investigation.