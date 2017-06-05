× Chicago union creates ringtone to curb immigrant deportation

CHICAGO – A Chicago hotel and restaurant workers union has created a cellphone ringtone that’s meant to curb arrest and deportation of immigrants.

Unite Here Local 1 launched the Spanish-language ringtone on its website Sunday. The union has a large immigrant membership. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the ringtone’s message is “Say nothing. Sign nothing.” It aims to let immigrants know they have the right to remain silent and ask for an attorney if immigration agents arrest them.

Organizing director Angel Castillo says the union is “using technology to notify every immigrant in this city: you’ve got rights.” Advertisements promoting the ringtone are planned this month.

The campaign comes amid stepped up federal actions and policies implemented by President Donald Trump. Several immigrant rights groups have stepped up similar know-your-rights training.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/