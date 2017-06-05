Crooks break through wall to rip-off $7,000 in hair extensions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO - Police are looking for two people accused of breaking into a beauty shop. Investigators say they stole thousands of dollars worth of hair extensions and it was all caught on camera.

Kendra Cosey has been running her beauty shop Sew St. Louis in Florissant for nearly 5 years. She never had any problems until early Monday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured two people breaking into her shop between 12:30am and 3am in the 2100 block of North Waterford. They busted through three parts of a wall next door until they got in. Over a three hour period they stole more than $7,000 worth of hair weave.

The owners are in the process of patching things up. They hope to be back on track after insurance claims and new hair orders are turned in.

Kendra has one message for the culprits:

"I've worked very hard to build what i have. Its not just about hair extensions. Women with cancer alopecia come in. It is about making women feel good about themselves," said Kendra Cosey.